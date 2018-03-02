Tripler announces need for blood donors

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 02, 2018

Armed Services Blood Program

Making a blood donation to the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) can save a life, stressed Tripler Army Medical Center. Program officials are asking for blood donors to stop by Tripler’s second floor oceanside blood center in March or anytime they are at the hospital to make a life-saving donation.

Upcoming blood drives are as follows:

• March 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hickam BX, building 1235.

• March 12-13, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fort Shafter 205 MI Battalion building 520.

• March 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay chapel.

The ASBP is the official blood collection, manufacturing and transfusion program for the U.S. military.

The mission of the ASBP is to provide quality blood products and services for all worldwide customers in both peace and war.

ASBP is tasked with the collection, processing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products to ill or injured service members, veterans and their families worldwide.

The program manages blood requests from the five major combatant commands by directing available blood supplies when and where needed.

For more information, visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil or call 433-6148 to make a blood donation appointment.