Tribute to the Troops set for March 3

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 02, 2018

USO Hawaii

Tribute to the Troops at the Polynesian Cultural Center will be presented by USO Hawaii on March 3, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Park admission will be free to service members and their family members.

Service members need to present a valid military ID for all guests 11 years and older. No advance booking is necessary for admission to the park entrance.

Valid ID includes active duty, reserves, retirees and military family members.

Polynesian Cultural Center will remain open to the general public. Non-military guests may attend and can pre-purchase tickets through outlets for military rates via a military sponsor. Non-military guests will be charged regular general admission rate at the door.

Military guests may add on tickets for the luau/show for a fee, which need to be pre-booked through Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT.)

Free parking is available on site. Additional parking will be available at Brigham Young University with shuttles provided to the park.

Polynesian Cultural Center will sell food, beverages, and other retail merchandise during the event.

Updates will be available at www.facebook.com/Hawaii-USO.

For more information, visit https://hawaii.uso.org/.