Treat dad on Father’s Day

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 09, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Father’s Day is rapidly approaching, and time is running out if you haven’t made plans yet to celebrate Dad.

If you’re one of those still looking, the restaurants from Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) have convenient options for dinner and lunch.

Joint Base Catering (JBC) is doing something different. Instead of a brunch, traditional for many holidays, JBC is having a dinner buffet at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. The event is open to all ranks, as well as Department of Defense civilians.

The 5 to 8 p.m. buffet includes prime rib, bratwurst, potato au gratin, chicken wings and more. Prices are $41 for adults (club members get a $2 discount), $18 for children 7 to 12, and $12 for children 4 to 6. Reservations are required and are being accepted by calling 448-4608 until June 13.

If a lunch is still the desired option, The Lanai at Mamala Bay is serving up a barbecue lunch buffet on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following the barbecue theme, diners can have sausages, chicken, ribs, baked beans and more. The cost is $25.95 for adults and $12.95 for children age 6 to 12. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 422-3002.

For more information, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.