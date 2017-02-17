Traffic alerts in support of Great Aloha Run

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

In support of the 33rd Great Aloha Run on Presidents Day, Feb. 20, the following traffic modifications and gate closures will be in effect during the run.

Borchers Gate will be closed, and Luapele Gate will be open from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, Center Drive and Radford Drive will not be accessible from Kamehameha Highway.

Makalapa Gate will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5 a.m. Kuntz Gate access by Elliot Street will be modified outbound to allow eastbound traffic on Nimitz Highway only. Catlin Drive, Camp Catlin Drive, Peltier Avenue and Puuloa Road will not be accessible from Nimitz Highway.

The 8.15-mile run starts at sunrise on Nimitz Highway fronting Aloha Tower in downtown Honolulu, proceeds down Nimitz and Kamehameha Highways and ends at Aloha Stadium.

For more information about the event, visit www.greataloharun.com.