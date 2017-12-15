Tower Lighting Illuminates Joint Base

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 15, 2017

Miki Lau

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Service members and their families celebrated the start of the holiday season with the 48th annual Tower Lighting Ceremony hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Dec. 8. The family-friendly festivities kicked off at 4:30 p.m. leading up to the lighting of Freedom Tower at 7 p.m.

Activities included holiday crafts, story-time and bounce houses. Free holiday drinks and cookies were available for all, thanks to sponsors. Several on-base private organizations were also on site selling food, snacks and drinks.

The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii provided the entertainment to keep everyone in a holly, jolly mood. This year’s estimated attendance was about 5,000 people. With so many people feeling the holiday spirit and children running around in glow jewelry, it was hard not to feel festive.

“It’s always hectic and crazy, but great to have all the free activities to do with the kids,” said Michelle, an Air Force spouse. Other activities included woodworking projects at one tent, and arts and crafts projects at the Child and Youth Programs tent.

One of the most anticipated attractions of the night was the annual photo session with Santa Claus, who arrived by fire truck. More than 200 families got a chance to have their photo taken.

Instead of the strings of lights used in the past, this year’s tower lighting featured a laser light show. The program consisted of a laser display set to a playlist of holiday favorites to culminate the night’s festivities.