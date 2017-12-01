Tower Lighting Celebration to return next week

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 01, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The great lawn at Freedom Tower will be the site of holiday festivities when the annual Tower Lighting Celebration returns on Dec. 8. For the 48th year, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) will fill the portion of the lawn nearest the tower with family-friendly activities.

Patrons young and old will find many of the popular offerings returning this year. Lara Katine of MWR Special Events said parents can spend quality bonding time with their kids making crafts and other projects.

“Nothing like homemade artwork to brighten the house or give as a gift from a child,” Katine said.

In addition, patrons can also check out the “milk and cookies” tent featuring holiday treats to eat and drink.



The event also serves as an opportunity for customers to support some of the commands and on-base organizations.

Hot food off the grill and finger foods will be for sale. Katine suggested bringing cash as ATMs will not be on site and credit card purchases will be limited.

Live musical entertainment this year is by the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii. Katine said the event will include a few new activities this year, but photos with Santa — a staple every year — will return.

The event concludes with the traditional lighting of the tower.

“The holiday celebration wouldn’t be complete without the lighting of the tower, and each year we strive for innovative new ways to keep the festivities fresh and new. Watch for exciting surprises planned for this year’s lighting!” Katine said.

The Tower Lighting Celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue until the lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Parking is limited. A free shuttle service will be provided, traveling round-trip from the BX Garden Shop from 4:15 p.m. until the event ends.

For more information and updates, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.