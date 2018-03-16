Too much firepower leads Port Royal over Louisville

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 16, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Not since 2014, when USS Port Royal (CG 73) won the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) intramural basketball championship, has the ship gotten out to the kind of season it has so far this year.

In the latest battle of the 2018 season, Port Royal Admirals coupled balanced scoring with a tough defense to defeat USS Louisville (SSN 724), 65-31, March 10 in an Afloat Division intramural basketball game at JBPHH Fitness Center.

It was the fifth victory in a row without a defeat for the Admirals who are threatening to run away with the Afloat Division title, while Louisville fell to 1-2.

Leading the way for the Admirals was guard Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Dre Clark, who has stepped up all season long to provide consistent and clutch scoring for the team.

Against Louisville, Clark led his team with 16 points, with 11 of the points coming in the second half, as Port Royal pulled away for the win.

Clark got things started right off the opening buzzer by hitting a jumper for a trey on the first shot of the game.

The hoop got the Admirals started as they ran off 13 straight points, while holding Louisville without a basket for the first seven minutes of the game.

“Everything is coming together,” said Clark about the team’s fast start against Louisville. “We’re playing with each other more, so everything is like we’re getting used to how everybody plays and where they’re going to be at. We’re more natural now and we’re meshing better.”

Louisville finally got on the scoreboard when Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class William Keech sank a shot with 12:51 remaining in the first half.

However, the score by Keech did little to stop Port Royal from scoring at will.

With 10:31 on the clock before halftime, Electrician’s Mate 1st Class John Gee pulled up at the top of the three-point arc and connected on a slash down to put Port Royal up by 15 points at 18-3.

Port Royal had four players with five or more points in the first half, as the team took a dominating 32-14 lead at the break.

Determined to put the game away, Port Royal came out on fire in the second half and quickly ended any hopes of a comeback by Louisville.

The Admirals built up a 30-point lead at 44-14 on a layup by Clark with 16:38 remaining in the game.

Two more baskets by Port Royal raised the team’s run to 16 points, before Keech scored on a layup to end the skid for Louisville.

Besides Clark, Port Royal got 12 points from Gee, Ensign Brandon Green and Ensign Teo Ledesma, and seven points from Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jorge A. Gonzalez. Keech scored 16 points to lead all scorers on Louisville.

The Admirals’ balanced scoring attack is a welcomed relief, said Clark, who added that without the pressure to carry the team, he could just go out and play his game.

“It feels good because it takes the pressure off of me,” he said. “I believe in what my teammates can do.”

Although Port Royal seems to be running away with the division right now, Clark said that he and his teammates aren’t feeling the pressure of being un-defeated.

“We take it as, we don’t want to lose, so we play harder because we want to stay undefeated,” he said. “I think we’re capable (of winning the title). I think we will do it. I’m confident of my team.” Electrician’s Mate 1st Class John Gee drives to the basket to put up a shot in the lane.