Too much firepower leads Bulls over Marauders

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Balanced scoring, led by Staff Sgt. Labronze Paden with 26 points, propelled the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) Bulls to a 72-56 victory over the 747th Communication Squadron (747 CS) Marauders on Jan. 24 in the season opener of the intramural basketball 30 Over Division at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

The hotly contested game saw five lead changes in the first half alone, before the Bulls slowly pulled away starting with 12:34 remaining in the battle.

Besides Paden, the Bulls got a sterling game from veteran point guard Staff Sgt. Brian Sanders, who directed traffic and tossed in six points of his own.

Staff Sgt. Elvis Shaw contributed nine points and popped in one of the team’s seven three-pointers from downtown.

Sanders said that he didn’t anticipate a run-and-gun showdown that saw the Bulls throw down 72 points in two 20 minute halves, but with the Marauders keeping pace for most of the game, Sanders said that the team had to do it in order to come away with the win.

“Communication and defense,” Sanders said. “We had to lock down on defense. Once we figured out what they were doing, (we) played our defense and then we started separating ourselves.”

The teams went into half-time deadlocked at 35 a piece, with Sgt. Ulysses Benton almost single-handedly keeping the Marauders in the game with 18 points and four of his baskets coming from long range beyond the arc.

Teammate Tech. Sgt. Quinton Ridges gave Benton much needed support by knocking down two treys en route to nine points in the first half.

All tied at 43-43 in the second half, a basket by Benton gave the Marauders a four-point lead at 47-43, but Paden began to heat up and swished a trey to pull the Bulls to within a point at 47-46.

Then, over the next two minutes, Paden did some nice work inside the paint and scored on a put-back and a lay-up to put the Bulls back up at 50-47.

Slowly, the Bulls began to assert themselves and then with 5:20 remaining in the game, Paden scored inside the paint to give the Bulls an eight-point lead, before all but putting the game away for good with a three ball for the team’s first double-digit advantage at 63-51 with only 3:46 left on the clock.

Sanders said that once the Bulls saw the spacing on the floor, the team was able to execute its game plan and take over at the end.

“We wanted to keep it separated as much as possible because one guy on their team kept on scoring a lot of points,” said Shaw about the Marauders Benton, who followed up his 18-point explosion in the first half with 13 more points in the second half to lead all scorers with 31. “We just wanted to keep on going with our fast breaks and play defense.”

Next week, Jan. 31, the Marauders will try their luck against the 15th Maintenance Group, in a 6 p.m. showdown at Hickam Fitness Center. The Bulls will try to make it two games in a row in a 7 p.m. divisional matchup against Last Run at JBPHH.

While Sanders wouldn’t predict another 70-plus game in their second contest of the season, he said that the Bulls would certainly give it a try.

“Every night, we’re going to try and put up 70 points,” he said.