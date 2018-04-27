Tish Rabe entertains families

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 27, 2018

Story and photo by Kristen Wong

Life & Leisure Editor, Ho’okele

Best-selling author Tish Rabe visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) April 25.

The author of approximately 170 books did a presentation at the JBPHH Library in the afternoon and at Sharkey Theater in the evening.

Rabe, who has never been to Hawaii before, is also vacationing with her husband, John, for their 30th wedding anniversary.

“It’s just beautiful,” she said of Hawaii. “The people are so friendly and nice and it was really my honor to come and meet these kids.”

Rabe grew up with a love for singing and writing, graduating from Ithaca College with a four-year vocal performance degree.

“It never occurred to me in a million years that I would end up as a children’s book author,” she said.

In 1996, Dr. Seuss Enterprises chose Rabe to write science-oriented books for a new line called The Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library. She also has held various positions, from senior producer for Children’s Media at Random House to editorial director and music producer for Soundprints. She travels to various places, entertaining and meeting children.

During the presentation at JBPHH, Rabe talked about her professional journey, adding in excerpts from her books, and singing for the children. Afterward, she took photos with families and signed a free copy of her book, “The Tree Doctor,” for each child attending.

“We live on Hickam so we try to come to all the base activities,” said Elizabeth Rondeau, who brought her son, Jaxon, to the library for Rabe’s presentation.

Rondeau, a former teacher for pre-school disabled children, owns numerous children’s books, including several of Rabe’s, which she brought along to the event. Some of the books Rondeau brought were the ones Rabe presented.

“(Jaxon) was excited so he was following along,” she said.

Navy spouse Kristin McNab brought her children to the presentation. They had previously seen Rabe at an event in Connecticut, and she learned this time around that they are both Ithaca College graduates.

“A friend of ours was just selling some of her children’s books and I said ‘Perfect! We can bring (the books to the event),'” McNab said. “(My son) Ray is tickled to have a book.”

Rabe said she wants to inspire children to start reading and writing early, and wants to show them that life paths like hers can change.

“I’m very, very proud of the books I do and I love sharing the joy of reading with the children I meet,” Rabe said.

For more information about the author, visit tishrabe.com.