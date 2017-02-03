Time is near to choose Valentine’s celebration

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 03, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Valentine’s Day is one of those days where someone can treat their significant other to a night out and make them feel special. One of the hurdles is finding a place that will help create the right atmosphere and memory, but without the stress and hassle of heading into town. Fortunately, three locations right on or near the base are offering special nights tailored for the occasion.

Joint Base Catering from Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) is once again hosting a Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club on Feb. 14. Patrons can experience a five course set menu for $59.95 ($2 discount for club members), with the option of wine pairing of the meal for an additional $10. Live entertainment helps set the mood for the evening. This event is for adults only, as it’s built around customers having the time just for themselves.

Reservations are required and must be made by Feb. 8. Customers can call 448-4608 for reservations and more information.

The Lanai at Mamala Bay (formerly Sam Choy’s) also invites customers to enjoy Valentine’s Day with the addition of special menu items just for the evening. Diners can still enjoy the offers on the regular dinner menu, but Chef Paul has created other distinct dishes, such as a Surf and Turf of beef tenderloin and Maine lobster tail. A “just for Valentine’s” chocolate truffle dessert is also on the menu. To top off the meal, all diners receive a complimentary glass of champagne (21 years and older only). The view at The Lanai is also an added attraction, as the ocean waves create a natural soundtrack. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 422-3002.

The newest on the base, Restaurant 604, offers another option for celebrants for whom the 14th may or may not fit in their schedule. The restaurant on the waterfront of Rainbow Bay Marina is serving up a special Valentine’s dinner menu available for an entire week, Feb. 13 to 19.

Patrons who want to avoid the crowds on the day of the holiday now have a range of other dates to choose from. Chef Harold is introducing a choice of appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts created just for Valentine’s. The regular dinner favorites will still be available for those who favor the familiar. As with the other places, reservations are recommended and customers can call 888-7616.

All the information listed above is subject to change so customers are encouraged to call the respective locations for more information.