The Young I’s punch ticket to the championship game

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

In their first season together, The Young I’s (8th Intelligence Squadron) finished with a 6-2 record and tied for first place in the Above 30 White Division.

After beating the Headquarters Pacific Air Forces (HQ PACAF)/ 613th Air and Space Operation Center (613 AOC) 57-52 in a semifinal showdown on April 3 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center, The Young I’s kept their remarkable season going by advancing to the championship game.

In the Above 30 White Division’s finale, The Young I’s will meet the 545th Transportation Company (545 TC) on April 10 with tipoff taking place at 6:30 p.m. at JBPHH Fitness Center.

Down by as much as nine points in the first half and by six at the break, The Young I’s finally tied the score at 30-30 in the second half on back-to-back treys by Tech. Sgt. William Yeaman, before battling to finish off the HQ PACAF/613 AOC.

“We changed up our strategy,” Yeaman said on the team’s comeback in the second half. “What we worked on was drive, pass and shoot it. It worked.”

Before Yeaman tied up the score, The Young I’s struggled on offense and fell behind by nine points after Tech. Sgt. Brandon Hawkins sank a three-point shot with 12:29 left to go in the first half.

Six minutes later, Hawkins scored on a jump shot from the left baseline that kept HQ PACAF/613 AOC up by nine at 21-12.

Although back to back three-pointers by Staff Sgt. Clyde Summers narrowed the gap down to three at 23-20, HQ PACAF/613 AOC seemed to weather the storm and put the lead back up to double digits at 30-20 on an inside shot by Master Sgt. Sammie Bolus with 1:02 remaining in the first half.

However, as the half was coming to a close, The Young I’s leading scorer Tech. Sgt. Robert Ford came up with a clutch three-point shot that cut the lead down from nine to six at 30-24.

Up until that moment, Ford was held to only five points, but his shot just before halftime HQ PACAF/613 AOC set the stage for a comeback in the second half.

“Ford is a very hard man to stop,” Yeaman said, while adding that Ford helps the team in other ways too. “He’s always there to tell us, keep shooting. When I, or the other guys get frustrated, he’s always telling us to keep shooting. When he does that, it kind of gets us guys going.”

The pep talk by Ford seemed to have worked in the second half, as the team not only tied the score on the two treys by Yeaman, but went out in front for the first time in the game on a basket by Summers that made it 38-37 at the 13:52 mark on the clock.

Tied at 42-42 with 9:18 remaining in the game, The Young I’s finally made their move to pull away from HQ PACAF/613 AOC.

First, Summers completed a basket-and-one to put The Young I’s up by three and then, Ford finalized his own basket-and-one that gave the team a six-point cushion at 48-42.

Another basket by Ford put the lead at eight, before a floater in the lane by Ford gave The Young I’s their first double-digit lead at 52-42.

Yeaman, who finished with 17 points, said that getting into the championship game was what the team has worked for all season long.

“It’s something that we talked about before the season,” Yeaman said. “It’s the first year that we get to play together and we make it to the championship. It’s awesome.”

While Yeaman acknowledged that beating the 545 TC for the second time this year would be tough, Yeaman said he and his teammates are up to the challenge.

“We have to hustle and don’t get down,” he said. “They (545 TC) will get runs for sure. They’re very fast and athletic, so we can’t let that get the best of us. Keep hustling and we’ll see what happens.”