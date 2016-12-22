The impact of a continuing resolution on PCS orders timelines announced

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2016

The Navy announced last week that Sailors should expect to receive orders with approximately two months lead time for permanent change of station (PCS) moves following passage of a second Continuing Resolution (CR) for Fiscal Year 17 that will fund the government through April 28 of next year.

“The Navy fully realizes that these shortened lead times limit Sailors’ time to prepare for moves, and burdens them and their families,” said Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Robert Burke. “Going forward, we remain committed to providing Sailors with as much information and lead time as we can. Our goal remains to mitigate the CR’s impact on Sailors and their families, to the best of our ability. We ask for your patience as we work through the funding challenges.”

Due to the way resources are phased and allocated under a CR, the Navy currently does not have sufficient funds in manpower accounts to allow for normal three to four month lead times for Sailors’ PCS orders.

While the Navy will make every effort to ensure that PCS orders are released in a timely manner, these fiscal challenges will result in compressed PCS timelines for Sailors. To date, NPC has received less funding than planned and the average lead time for PCS orders has decreased to approximately two months. Sailors who have not yet received orders will likely have less than two months lead time when the orders are released.

The Navy has utilized a prioritization strategy in previous PCS funding-constrained periods with the intent to minimize impact to Fleet readiness, career timing, and families. Emphasis will remain on global support assignment rotations, career milestone billets, critical readiness fills, minimizing gaps at sea for deployed units and those working up to deploy, and keeping the training pipelines moving. Those Sailors who are going to operational units about to deploy, numbered fleet staffs, overseas billets, individual augmentees or must-moves (safety, early return of dependents, humanitarian) will be issued their orders first.

Additionally, Navy Personnel Command will continue to issue letters of intent for overseas moves. That way, while orders may not be in hand, individuals can start the process of doing overseas and medical screenings, dependent entry approval, passport applications and security clearance requests.

All Sailors with projected rotation dates during this fiscal year are encouraged to contact their detailers with questions and concerns with the understanding that there may be a delay as Sailors’ issues are worked through.