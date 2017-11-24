The five Sullivan brothers lost with ship

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 24, 2017

All five brothers of the Sullivan family were lost with the USS Juneau (CL-52) following the Nov. 13, 1942 Naval Battle of Guadalcanal, which took place 75 years ago this month. The brothers are from left, Joseph, Francis, Albert, Madison and George Sullivan. They are shown here aboard USS Juneau at the time of the ship’s commissioning ceremonies at the New York Navy Yard, Feb. 14, 1942. George survived Juneau’s Nov. 14 sinking but died in the waters off San Cristobal Island five days later.

U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command photograph