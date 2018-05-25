‘The Bridge’ accepts applications for professional fellowship

Ho'okele Staff | May 25, 2018

MC2 John Drew

PACFLT Public Affairs

U.S. Pacific Fleet’s (PACFLT) ‘The Bridge’ program and Military District 5 (MD5) announced that the PACFLT Industry Innovation Fellowship (PI2F) is now taking applicants through June 15.

During the program, participants will work alongside industry professionals from August to mid-September, in order to improve their ability to think quickly and analytically to solve problems from within the Navy.

“This fellowship provides a unique opportunity for Sailors assigned throughout the U.S. Pacific Fleet an opportunity to work alongside innovative partners in industry while working on issues relevant to the fleet,” said Cmdr. Tom Ogden, PACFLT director of Strategic Initiatives Group.

“In past years, Sailors from E-1 through O-10, active duty and civilian, have taken lessons learned from the fellowship, brought them back to their home units, and helped implement ideas that have yielded important insights and process improvements.”

Last year one of PI2F’s selected applicants , Fire Controlman 2nd Class Chris Holley, conducted his fellowship at GreatHorn, a cloud communications security solutions startup company out of Belmont, Massachusetts.

“My experience with GreatHorn was fantastic,” Holley said. “I was able to brush up on my coding skills, adding experience with a language I hadn’t used yet, and brought back a much more thorough understanding of analytics and metrics.”

Though the fellowship is likely to improve Sailors’ professional skill-set, some Sailors who attend find that they have much more to offer the fleet upon their return.

“This program helped me to become a more adaptable and flexible leader,” Holley said. “It not only helped my technical acumen, but also showed me a lot of useful time-management and delegation strategies. There isn’t a doubt in my mind that this program directly helped me to become a better leader.”

Interested applicants need to fill out the MD5 Education Program application by June 15. The applicant must have a command endorsement from an O-5/GS-14 or above and provide their sponsor’s contact information.

Applications can be found online at: https://education.md5.net/education/form/eduapplication.

Command endorsement forms can be found at: https://education.md5.net/education/education-approval

For questions about the fellowship, or the application process, contact theb-ridge@navy.mil or Ashley Wang at 474-0546, DSN 315-474-0546 or via email at ashley.wang.ctr@navy. mil.

Note: Cooperation and placement with companies does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Navy or U.S. PACFLT of the services or supplies the company may offer.