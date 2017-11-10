Ho'okele Staff | Nov 10, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

A special Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Silver Dolphin Bistro, Cromwell Circle building 654. The price is $9.05 cash only.

Entrees at the Silver Dolphin Bistro will be oven-roasted turkey with cranberry sauce and spiral ham with raisin sauce.

Other items on the menu will include shrimp cocktail, roasted pepper and tomato soup, salads, hot rolls, green bean casserole, corn on the cob.

A variety of desserts will be served, including a ceremonial cake, pies, cheese-cake and an ice cream bar.

In addition, there will be a special Thanksgiving meal served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Hale Aina Dining Facility, Andrews Street building 1860. The price is $13.50 cash only.

The Hale Aina menu will include oven-roasted turkey, roast beef and glazed ham with honey and brown sugar.

Other menu items will include potato soup, shrimp cocktail, salads, cornbread, dinner rolls and breads.

Vegetables at Hale Aina will include steamed green peas, steamed buttered corn, glazed carrots and green beans with mushrooms.

In addition, novelty ice cream, pudding and gelatin, assorted fresh fruit and assorted cakes and pies will be available at Hale Aina.

There is no charge for the meals at both locations for RIK/ESM meal card members.

The meals are open to all active-duty personnel, escorted family members of active-duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card.

For more information, call the Silver Dolphin Bistro at 473-2948 or the Hale Aina at 449-1666.