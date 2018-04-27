Ten-run rally helps Shipyard beat SUBPAC in six

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 27, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY/IMF) rallied for 10 runs in the top of the second inning to defeat Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC), 18-10 April 24 in a Red Division intramural softball showdown at Hickam Softball Complex, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

With the win, PHNSY/IMF is now 2-0 in the season, while SUBPAC dropped its second game in three tries.

The bats came out early for PHNSY/IMF as the team rallied with two outs in the top of the second inning.

The team got its first run on a fielding error by SUBPAC, which led to the first RBI on a single by Chief Electronics Technicians (Nuclear Power) Jason Polzin.

Then with the bases loaded, Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear Power) Alan Abad smashed a hard grounder to third, which handcuffed the third baseman and cleared the bases — leaving Abad standing on second.

Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear Submarine) 1st Class Andrew Spera followed up with single to drive in Abad and keep the rally alive.

Later with runners on first and second, pitcher Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear Power) Matt Matte helped his own cause by roping a single to center field that drove in one run to make it 7-0.

A double to the gap by Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear Power) 1st Class Tyler Craven plated two more runners to make it 9-0, before Craven got driven in with a double off the left-field fence by Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Kramer for a 10-0 advantage.

“That’s the beauty of a rally,” Matte said. “As soon as people start playing, it’s contagious. Everybody just swings the bat and it keeps going.”

Still even up by 10 runs, Matte stated that nothing is safe against a team like SUBPAC, which is known to score runs in bunches as well.

“SUBPAC is a good team,” he said. “They always put a challenge up for us. I’m never comfortable. You never know what they (SUBPAC) are going to do and they’re capable of doing a lot.”

In the bottom of the third, SUBPAC showed exactly what Matte meant, as the team, after getting the leadoff batter on base on an error, responded with six straight hits to drive in five runs and cut the lead in half.

The big hits in the inning came off the bats of Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Submarine Navigation) Martin Franklin and Lt. Mitch Hennessy, who both knocked in two runs apiece with base hits.

As the game entered into the later innings, Shipyard saw their once huge lead shrink down to four at 13-9.

However in the top of sixth inning, the team exploded once again to put the game away for good.

In the sixth, Sonar Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Ryan Parker smashed a triple that drove in two runs, before getting driven in on a hit by Kramer.

Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear Power) 1st Class Joshua Nimis picked the final two runs of the game for Shipyard on a single with runners in scoring position at second and third.

Matte, who just recently returned to the team, said that even through the PHNSY/ IMF is filled with new players, he believes that the squad will contend for the Joint Base softball title just as they did last season.

“Looks like we got a strong team,” he said. “We want to win the whole thing. We got second last year and we want first this year.”