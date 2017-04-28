Teens get summer job opportunities with MWR through employment program fair

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 28, 2017

Story and photo by Gaea Armour Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Navy Child and Youth Program hosted the second annual Teen Employment Program Job Fair at the Peltier Conference Center, April 14 and 21. The event was held to help young people get a head start in the workforce this summer.

Teens between the ages of 14 and 18 applied for various positions in community and recreation activities throughout Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities including Information, Tickets and Travel, arts and crafts, bowling centers, outdoor recreation and adventure, Hickam Fitness Center, child development centers, school age centers, Military and Family Support Center and Bellows Air Force Station.

“Our outreach planning for this year included marketing, Teen Center, MWR and Bellows AFS and this proved to be highly successful as we increased our program respondents by 38 percent at the first of two recruitment opportunities,” said Shelley Freudner, Teen Employment Program coordinator.

“My experience as the teen employment coordinator has been one of the highlights of my current position. It has been truly a heart-warming experience to work with the teens and watch them grow as young adults, and I am proud that our organization created this program,” Freudner said.

“I have helped the program and the teens both grow and it has been an amazing experience for me. My program focus was to actively and passionately promote the Teen Employment Program year-round.”

Focused marketing was used in teen-centric locations such as military-impacted schools, the Teen Center, base food courts and gyms. Coordination was also done with the Military and Family Support Center to promote the program to both teens and parents.

In addition, Freudner coordinated with the Navy school liaison on outreach efforts to off-installation programs and other military-impacted schools with other branch military school liaisons. She also coordinated with the Boys and Girls Club of America and 4-H Extension Office. These efforts helped to share the opportunities across the island.

Freudner said that incorporating education and career development into the process in partnership with other agencies brought the program to a new level that provided more than just a job for participants.

“Leadership was so impressed by the quality of the teens and the level of their profession performance. MWR increased teen employment opportunities, and this allowed the program to grow by 75 percent. I know this program benefits our youth by giving them real life experience of being part of an active work force and helps them plan and prepare for their futures,” Freudner said.

Prior to the job fair, potential applicants attended the Teen Job Fair Prep on March 20 and March 24 where teens acquired skills in job searches, resume writing, money management and networking with people.