Teen represents Joint Base in state competition

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 07, 2017

Story and photo by Zachary Pigott

Joint Base Teen Center

Alexis Goodwin, a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam teen, represented Joint Base in the annual Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA) Military Youth of the Year competition at the State Capitol, March 30.

Youth of the Year is a BGCA recognition program, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of club members. The Youth of the Year serves as an advocate for young people.

Goodwin was tasked with presenting a three-minute speech to a live audience and was interviewed by a panel of judges for a chance to be named Hawaii Military Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year.

Goodwin has been a member and integral part of the Joint Base Teen Center for two years. She is the president of Keystone (leadership) Club, the coordinator of Chapters (a program that helps ignite the imagination of school-age youth through reading), and has accumulated more than 170 hours of community service.

“Ms. Alexis is a great leader and a genuinely compassionate role model for her peers,” said Darien Newton, Child and Youth Program assistant.

During the last month and a half, Goodwin has been working with Toast-master Adrienne Reece of 647 Force Support Squadron, to hone her public speaking confidence and projection.

Although Goodwin did not bring home the award of Military BGCA Youth of the year, she said she enjoyed participating in the competition.

“This experience has been phenomenal! It is absolutely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I am so grateful for everything,” Goodwin said.

For more information about the Teen Center, call 448-0418 or visit www.facebook.com/jbphhteencenter.