Teen Center to hold March Mayhem today

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

• #weownfriday: March Mayhem will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Joint Base Teen Center. Teens can participate in a variety of sports activities. This is a free event, which is open to all teens ages 13 to 18 years old. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Free spring open house in observance of National Craft Month will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Joint Base Arts and Crafts Center. There will be make-n-takes, demos, door prizes, sales specials and free hot dogs and soda. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Bottom fishing at Hickam Harbor will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 12 at Outdoor Recreation at Hickam Harbor. This trip is for experts and beginners alike. The trip includes gear, guides and the boat. Participants can bring a snack and some drinks. The cost is $30, and the sign up deadline is today. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Liberty’s Barracks Bash: Knockerball will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 16 at the Gathering Place on the Hickam side of Joint Base. The Liberty staff will be grilling some bacon burgers, hotdogs, chicken and shrimp. There will be music and games. For this Barracks Bash, Sailors and Airmen will be playing Knockerball. This is a free event for single, active-duty military E1-E6 only. For more information, call 473-2583.

• Free golf clinic will begin at noon March 16 at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. For more information, call 471-0142.

• St. Patrick’s Day Party will begin at 4 p.m. March 17 at Brews and Cues (building 1557). There will be free pupus and prize giveaways. There is no cover for this event, which is open to 18 and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

• Annual creative writing contest submissions are due on March 18 at the Joint Base Library. Poetry and short stories submissions will be accepted. Prizes will be awarded in both divisions and all age categories. To see the rules and age categories and to download an entry form, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com. The awards ceremony with refreshments will be hosted on April 8 by the Hickam Library Friends. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Pre-teen St. Patrick’s Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at the Joint Base Teen Center for ages 9 to 12 years old. Youth participants can wear green. The cost is $5, and the deadline to sign up is March 15. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Learn to Surf at Hickam Harbor will begin at 9 a.m. March 19 at Outdoor Recreation at Hickam Harbor. Instructors will familiarize participants with the technique, gear, etiquette and methods on how to surf. The class starts out on land, and then transitions to the water (near shore). Participants must be able to swim without a lifejacket. The cost is $30, and the deadline to sign up is March 16. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Teen Center Hike: Aiea Loop Trail will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 for ages 13 to 18 years old. Participants should bring water, hat and sunscreen, snacks and lunch. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and supportive hiking shoes. The cost is $5 and the deadline to sign up is March 17 at the Joint Base Teen Center. Transportation will be provided. For more information, call 448-0418.