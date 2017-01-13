Tax Assistance Center volunteers sought

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

Region Legal Service Office Hawaii

The Navy Tax Assistance Center will open on Jan. 30 at the Navy College Building, 1260 Pierce St., building 679, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The center will be in classroom 11 on the first floor.

The Tax Assistance Center will be open Monday through Friday: from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

The tax assistance center provides service members, their families, retired service members and other eligible persons with the ability to electronically file individual tax returns through internet-based software applications. Internal Revenue Service (IRS)-certified tax personnel assist with questions but do not prepare individual tax returns.

Volunteers are critical to the success of the Tax Assistance Center. To participate, volunteers will complete a self-study program to obtain advanced and military IRS certifications. Service members or their family members interested in volunteering at the Tax Assistance center full-time or part-time should contact Lt. Kurt Siegal by phone at (808) 473-0443 or email Kurt.Siegal@navy.mil

The Tax Assistance Center relies on local commands for supplies, including papers, pens and toner cartridges for Lexmark E250D printers.