Tax Assistance Center volunteers sought

| Jan 13, 2017

The Navy Tax Assistance Center will open on Jan. 30 at the Navy College Building, 1260 Pierce St., building 679, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The center will be in classroom 11 on the first floor.

The Tax Assistance Center will be open Monday through Friday: from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

The tax assistance center provides service members, their families, retired service members and other eligible persons with the ability to electronically file individual tax returns through internet-based software applications. Internal Revenue Service (IRS)-certified tax personnel assist with questions but do not prepare individual tax returns.

Volunteers are critical to the success of the Tax Assistance Center. To participate, volunteers will complete a self-study program to obtain advanced and military IRS certifications. Service members or their family members interested in volunteering at the Tax Assistance center full-time or part-time should contact Lt. Kurt Siegal by phone at (808) 473-0443 or email Kurt.Siegal@navy.mil

The Tax Assistance Center relies on local commands for supplies, including papers, pens and toner cartridges for Lexmark E250D printers.

