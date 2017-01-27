Take shuttle to ‘Eat the Street’

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Shuttle to “Eat the Street” food truck rally is at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, departing from the Hickam Information, Tickets & Travel (ITT) office. Taking the ITT shuttle avoids traffic and parking. The cost is $7 per person round trip and the shuttle returns to the base at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 448-2295.

Learn to stand up paddleboard at Hickam Harbor will be held 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. The cost is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Jan. 27. For more information, call 449-5215.

ITT Ko Olina whale watching sail excursions will be held from noon to 3:45 p.m. every Saturday beginning Feb. 4 through March 25. ITT will shuttle customers to the west side for a day of whale watching. The cost is $45 for adults and $40 for ages 10 and under. For more information, call 448-2295.

Valentine’s Day Is For Lovers will be held Feb. 1 to 10 at Hickam and Pearl Harbor bowling centers. Customers can enter to win a large pizza and two movie passes at Sharkey Theater. Winners will be notified Feb. 10. For more information, call 448-9959 or 473-2574.

Glass frit drawing class will be held 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2 to 16 at the Joint Base Arts & Crafts Center. Students can learn how to use frit (a mixture of materials) to create fused designs on sheet glass. The cost is $65 plus supplies for this three-week class. For more information, call 448-9907.

Glass sun catchers class will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, 9 and 16 at the Joint Base Arts & Crafts Center. Students learn how to use scrap glass in creative ways to make ornaments. This is a one-day class and the cost is $65 plus supplies. For more information, call 448-9907.

Kayaking Chinaman’s Hat will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4, departing from MWR Outdoor Adventure Center at the Fleet Store. Patrons take a guided paddle out to one of the island’s landmark locations. The cost is $25 and the excursion is considered moderate to strenuous. For more information, call 473-1198.

Learn to spearfish will begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 and 5 at the Outdoor Recreation at Hickam Harbor. The first day’s class is held at Hickam pool and lasts about three hours. The second day will include two dives from the boat. The cost is $60, and the deadline to sign up is Feb. 2. For more information, call 449-5215.

Machine quilting will be held 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 to 25 at the Joint Base Arts & Crafts Center. Participants can learn how to complete a quilt from start to finish. The cost is $100 plus supplies for this four-week class. For more information, call 448-9907.

Machine sewing bags and more will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 to 25 at the Joint Base Arts & Crafts Center. Participants can learn a variety of sewing techniques to make home decor and accessories. The cost is $100 plus supplies for this four-week class. For more information, call 448-9907.