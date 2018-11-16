Take Command: First annual TRICARE open season has begun

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 16, 2018

TRICARE

Do you want to make enrollment changes to your or to a family member’s TRICARE health plan for 2019? Your chance is around the corner during TRICARE Open Season. However, if you want to keep your current health plan, you don’t need do anything during TRICARE Open Season. Your current health care coverage will continue automatically as long as you remain eligible.

Open season is an annual period when you can enroll in or change your health care coverage plan for the following year. TRICARE beneficiaries are experiencing open season now through Dec. 10. TRICARE Open Season will happen each year from the Monday of the second full week in November to the Monday of the second full week in December. Enrollment choices made during this period will take effect on Jan. 1.

During TRICARE Open Season, you may enroll in or change your TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select health plan. Any changes you make will be effective Jan. 1, 2019. If you remain eligible and make no changes during TRICARE Open Season, then you’ll stay in the same plan for 2019. You may also change your type of enrollment during open season, for example switching from individual to family coverage.

Outside of the TRICARE Open Season period, you may still enroll in or change between TRI-CARE Prime and TRICARE Select plans within 90 days after you or a family member experience a Qualifying Life Event (QLE). A QLE is a certain change in your life, which may mean different TRICARE options are available to you. If you want to change your coverage to TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select, and you’re eligible, a QLE allows you to do that. Whether during TRICARE Open Season or following a QLE, you have three ways to make an enrollment choice:

• Online: Go to the Beneficiary Web Enrollment website (stateside only)

• By phone: Call your regional contractor

• By mail: Mail your enrollment form to your regional contractor

TRICARE Open Season doesn’t apply to the premium-based plans listed below. These plans offer continuous open enrollment throughout the year:

• TRICARE Retired Reserve

• TRICARE Reserve Select

• TRICARE Young Adult

• Continued Health Care Benefit Program

Also, TRICARE Open Season doesn’t apply to TRICARE For Life. TRICARE For Life doesn’t require enrollment.

Sign up on the TRICARE website for updates about TRICARE Open Season. Look for more information this fall at www.tricare.mil/openseason. This is your benefit. Take command of your health and prepare for TRICARE Open Season.