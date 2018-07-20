Take a swing at $2 Tuesdays for outdoor fun

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 20, 2018

Hawaii’s beautiful weather year-round offers a chance to have fun while being active in the fresh air and sunshine. One example right here on base is $2 Tuesdays on the driving range at the Mamala Bay Golf Course. Non-golfers and golfers alike have found that this is something worth trying.

Offered every Tuesday, customers get discount rates on several things from 4 to 6 p.m. Normally $2 for a bucket of balls, on Tuesdays the same $2 gets two buckets (about 60 balls). There are also $2 hot dogs and $1 water and soft drinks.

“It’s a good way to get people introduced to the game,” said Mamala Bay Golf Course Manager Carl Kelly.

He said golf can feel like a difficult, expensive game, especially for a beginner. For a low price, patrons can come to the driving range and try what is arguably the most fun part, hitting the ball as far as you can.

Of course, experienced golfers are welcome to take advantage of the discount, but Kelly said he is enjoying how it appeals to customers of all ages beyond the enthusiast.

“I think most of our customers that come out are new to the game. They don’t have their own clubs,” Kelly said. He adds that one of the other great things about $2 Tuesdays is that customers can borrow clubs for free and kid sizes are available.

“I like seeing the kids get involved. It can be a family activity that gets them outside, away from the video games,” said Kelly.

“We’re loaning out an awful lot of clubs, which is great,” he added.

For newbies with no idea what they’re doing, Kelly and his club pros are on hand offering free tips.

“The instructors really are involved, getting the customers swinging right, holding the club properly, giving sound advice.”

Bruce and Kit Pier brought their kids along on one Tuesday. Bruce is in the Army and the family lives on Hickam. An avid golfer, he’s a regular at the course, but now the whole group can come out and spend time together.

“We wanted to do something as a family and we like to do outdoor stuff,” Kit said.

“We wanted to try something a little different, something sporty where we didn’t have to take a lot of gear with us. It’s easy, inexpensive and we can be home in time for dinner.”

Kit said she likes that the kids can participate with no expectations or pressure, while spending time with their mom and dad.

“My husband gets to teach the boys something they don’t know. They’re bonding all while enjoying the beautiful blue sky.”

She added that it’s fun watching their reaction when they make contact.

“You can tell they’re excited when they hit it,” she said. “You can see their excitement.”

“We’ve had people that have never touched a golf club before and we get them swinging and hitting balls,” Kelly said. “It doesn’t matter what your skill level is, we can make sure you enjoy your time out here.”

For more information on $2 Tuesdays, visit the pro shop at Mamala Bay Golf Course, call 449-2304 or visit greatlifehawaii.com.