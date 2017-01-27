Super Bowl shout-out for all Sailors

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Navy Office of Community Outreach

For the upcoming Super Bowl, the Navy Office of Community Out-reach (NAVCO) is offering the opportunity to share short, recorded shout-outs (15-20 seconds) with a Navy key message from Sailors to support their favorite team.

The deadline is Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The instructions are to call 1-855-OUR-NAVY (1-855-687-6289).

Wait for a three to five second pause after voice directions and record the message after the beep using the template script below.

Once you hang-up, the audio file will automatically be sent to NAVCO’s email where it will be screened before being shared with radio media outlets in Sailors’ hometowns and the NFL team’s home state(s).

Speak audibly and clearly. If NAVCO cannot understand your name, hometown or command your shout-out will be unusable.

Feel free to be creative with your team’s slogan, motto or fan base name.

Here is a possible script:

Hi, I’m Navy (rank) (full name) from (hometown, (home state) and currently serving at (command) or aboard (ship and hull number).

We are operating out of (duty station) or forward in the (area of responsibility) and ready to defend America at all times.

I want to wish my (favorite team or home team) the (Atlanta Falcons or New England Patriots) good luck in the Super Bowl.

Go team!