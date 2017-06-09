Summer Upcoming Events

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 09, 2017

Concert in the park set for tonight at Hickam Harbor

• Free pau hana concert in the park will be held from 4:45 to 7 p.m. tonight, June 9 at Hickam Harbor. The alt-rock band “Elephant” will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. A food truck will be on site for food purchases. Attendance is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free float night will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9 at Hickam Family Pool (Pool 2). Patrons are welcome to bring floats to the pool on this night. The event is open to all ages. For more information, call 260-7936.

• Free Super Hero 8K Run begins at 6:30 a.m. June 10 behind the Hickam Fitness Center. Patrons can dress up in their favorite superhero costume (optional) and enjoy this fun run around Hickam. Sign ups will be taken the morning of the event. For more information, call 448-2214.

• All-Military Surf Classic will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 at Kalaeloa (White Plains Beach). Competition will be by age groups for open men, open women and active duty. This event is free to attend and watch. For more information, call www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Women’s surfing class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, June 10 at Hickam Harbor. The cost is $30 and the deadline to sign up is June 8. Participants need to be able to swim without a lifejacket. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Malaekahana bike ride will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 departing from MWR Outdoor Adventure Center at the Fleet Store. The ride is five miles round-trip. The cost is $25 and includes transportation, bikes and helmets. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Learn to spearfish will begin at 9 a.m. June 10 and 11 at the Hickam Harbor. Participants will need mask, fins, snorkel and other equipment. Transportation will be provided. The cost is $60 and the deadline to sign up online is June 8. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Teen Center movies at ‘Olino Theater will be from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 12, departing from the Teen Center. Teens ages 13-18 will see “Wonder Woman.” The cost is $5 and limited spots are available. Sign up is taken at the teen center until June 5. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Pre-School Storytime goes from 9 to 10 a.m. June 14 at the JBPHH Library. The theme for story time on this date will be “Art”. This event is free. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Flag Day special will be June 14 at bowling centers on the Hickam and Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base. Patrons can wear the colors of our country’s flag and receive one free game of bowling. The offer is good during 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. at Bowling Center on the Pearl Harbor side.

• Free book club: The Wizard of Oz will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. June 14 at the JBPHH Library. This event is open to youth reading at the fourth and fifth grade level. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Spearfishing excursion will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 17 at MWR Outdoor Recreation-Hickam Harbor. The cost is $20 and attendees need to have taken the learn to spearfish course to participate. The deadline to sign up is June 15. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Hike to La’ie Falls will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 departing from the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center. The seven-mile hike is rated intermediate/expert. The cost is $20 and deadline to sign up is June 7. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Super Garage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 17 at Richardson Field. This event is free to attend and is open to the public. For more information, call 473-0792.

• Learn to standup paddleboard classes will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Outdoor Recreation Hickam Harbor. The cost is $25 and deadline to sign up is June 16. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Father’s Day dinner buffet will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 18 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. This event is open to all ranks. The cost is $41 for adults, $18 for kids 7-12, and $12 for kids 4-6. Reservations are required and must be made by noon on June 13. For more information, call 448-4608.