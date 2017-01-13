Suit up: Proper safety gear can save your life

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

For riders like Yeoman Second Class Kelvin Marshall, safety gear is everything. After wiping out on H-1 at 55 miles per hour, Marshall walked away with minimal injuries— thanks to the quality of the gear he was wearing.

“I was doing the speed limit when a piece of sheet metal came off a construction vehicle near an exit ramp,” Marshall said. “The SUV in front of me tried to swerve around it and hit the metal, which deflected towards my bike.”

Marshall attributes the lack of broken bones and abrasions to his safety gear, which included racing boots, a reinforced riding jacket with rigid plastic inserts, a backpack, and a properly fitted helmet.

“You only get one body, one head,” Marshall said. “Invest in good gear, especially a helmet.”

Motorcycle helmets are rated by a variety of safety companies, most notable of which is the Snell Memorial Foundation which was named after William “Pete” Snell, a well-known sports race car driver who died of head injuries during a fatal crash in 1956. The non-profit organization provides a high quality standard of safety for helmet safety research, testing and certification.

Following the crash, Marshall replaced his helmet with a new one. Although the helmet required replacement, Marshall’s other gear withstood the test of time.

He still wears the same reinforced jacket, which now sports a minor fray on the sleeve.

“It’s about convenience versus safety,” he said, opening the heavy jacket to reveal the removable plastic inserts along the spine. “My gear saved me.”

Marshall also emphasized the importance of having proper footwear and accessories.

“I really believe you should have full race boots and a backpack,” Marshall said.

The Navy’s Traffic Safety Program, in accordance with OPNAVINST 5100.12J, requires all Sailors to have over-the-ankle boots when riding, but does not require a backpack. Marshall went one step further, upgrading his boots with rigid plastic over a leather exterior for durability and protection. He recommends riders customize their gear, buying directly from the manufacturer and upgrading as necessary.

“Most gear is abrasion rated, meaning you can expect [a finite amount of time] of abrasion wear at a certain speed.”

For some riders, style is as important as certification. Marshall agrees, pointing out that color plays an important factor in visibility on the road. A high contrast color scheme makes it easier for cars to see motorcyclists, especially during an early morning commute to work.

Style also can increase a rider’s desire to wear safety gear, which in the hot climate of Hawaii can be bulky, uncomfortable, and inconvenient.

Motorcycle dealerships, as well as the Navy Exchange and safety gear manufacturers, provide many options for safe, stylish gear that can be customized to suit riders’ individual needs. When looking for the right gear, Marshall recommends reading online reviews, ensuring the gear is from a reputable company, and trying it on for comfort and fit.

The Navy requires riders to wear the following gear:

• Department of Transportation-approved helmet.

• Eye protection in the form of shatter resistant safety goggles or face shield properly affixed to the helmet.

• Sturdy over-the-ankle footwear.

• Long sleeved shirt or jacket and long trousers.

• Full-fingered gloves.

More information regarding the Navy’s policy on motorcycle safety gear can be found online at https://doni.daps.dla. mil/Directives under the OPNAVINST 5100.12J.