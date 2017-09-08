Suicide prevention, awareness events planned

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 08, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and the Joint Base Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) has scheduled a full month of events to emphasize the significance of prevention, awareness, intervention and resiliency.

• Join the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam team in a walk to raise awareness from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Ala Moana Beach Park’s Magic Island. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Oahu Out of Darkness Walk is an annual community event. To register, visit www.afsp.org, click “join a team,” and look Hickam Medical/JBPHH Team.

• Stress management class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at MFSC. Stress is a normal psychological and physical reaction to the ever-increasing demands of life. Participants in this class can learn how stress affects our personal and professional lives, how we can decrease the stress we are experiencing, how to interrupt the stress cycle and use relaxation techniques. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Sunset Yoga for Courage will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Missing Man Memorial at Joint Base. In partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fitness, MFSC will hold a sunset yoga special, complete with information on self-care. Participants can learn ways to build resilience, and positively cope with life stress. Participants should bring their own yoga mat and register at www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day Sept. 13-14 at MFSC Wahiawa Annex. ASIST is a two-day, 15-hour workshop that teaches suicide first aid intervention skills. Similar to the medical first aid concept, suicide first aid caregivers learn verbal intervention skills that apply potentially lifesaving techniques to reduce suicide risk. Please attend this training in civilian attire. The class is sponsored by MFSC and Chaplain Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO.) To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Sucide prevention and awareness class will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor.

• Fight For Each Other (F4EO) event will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Hickam Memorial Theater. F4EO was designed with the idea that service members from all military branches are one family. The event is designed to increase awareness and hear from people directly impacted by suicide.

• Resiliency bingo will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Beeman Center. In partnership with MWR Liberty Programs, MFSC will bring the resiliency bingo to the Free Food Friday event. The event is open to single Airmen and Sailors only. They can eat lunch provided by the Liberty Center while building resiliency. For more information, call 473-2583.

• Tranquil Seas—Stress and Self-Care event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at MFSC. The event is designed to evaluate ways you can build self-care into your daily routine, be mindful through your activities and achieve fulfillment. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Suicide prevention training for teens will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Joint Base Teen Center. Teens ages 13 to 17 are welcome to attend. To register, call Zach Pigott at 448-0418.

• Resiliency 5K Run and Fair will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Hickam Fitness Center. In recognition of Suicide Prevention and Awareness month, the event will be held by JBPHH and MWR Fitness to increase awareness of resiliency activities and services available. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Anger management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hickam MFSC. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• SafeTALK class will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at MFSC. Participants can learn how to identify people with thoughts of suicide, support their desire for safety, move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe). The class is sponsored by MFSC and CREDO. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Education outreach: In addition, to raise awareness, MFSC is reaching out to area high school JROTC units to bring suicide prevention training to cadets. Teens will build skills in awareness, reaching out for help when at risk and connecting a friend to help when they identify risk. The training is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Radford High School, Sept. 20 at Kapolei High School, and Sept. 21 at Campbell High School.

For more information on MFSC, call 474-1999.