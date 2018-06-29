Submarine Squadron 7 changes hands

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 29, 2018

MC2 Shaun Griffin

COMSUBPAC Public Affairs

Commander, Submarine Squadron 7 (COMSUBRON 7) held a change of command and retirement ceremony on the historic submarine piers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 22.

Capt. Robert Roncska, commanding officer of COMSUBRON 7, was relieved by Capt. Paul Davis.

Capt. Dennis Murphy (Ret.) was the guest speaker for the ceremony and praised Roncska for his leadership and years of service to the submarine force.

“Throughout his career, Bob stood out as a leader who cared most about his people,” Murphy said.

“Bob is special, and the way he is adored by the people who have served with him tells you legions about his character.”

Murphy also welcomed Davis to Pearl Harbor and expressed his confidence in him as the new commander of COMSUBRON 7.

“You’re probably wondering how you are going to fill those shoes,” Murphy said.

“But you wouldn’t be here today if you hadn’t already won the confidence of the submarine force leadership and shown that you’re ready to take command of the best squadron in the fleet.”

During the ceremony, Murphy presented Roncska with a Legion of Merit Medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct while serving as COMSUBRON 7 from June 2016 until June 2018.

Roncska took time to thank those in attendance and thanked squadron 7’s commanding officers for their professionalism and hard work.

“I could not be more in awe of your numerous accomplishments that directly contributed to our national security,” Roncska said.

“You are our modern day heroes who prevent war through deterrence.”

Roncska also welcomed Davis to COMSUBRON 7 and expressed his confidence in him as its new commanding officer.

“There is no better officer that could take the squadron 7 conn,” Roncska said. “I wish you the best of luck and thank you for a great turnover.”

Davis thanked Roncska for his mentorship over the years and leadership of COMSUBRON 7.

“It’s amazing how many former and current submariners have been impacted by Bob, and I include myself in that number,” Davis said. “You’ve turned over an amazing squadron and have left huge shoes to fill. You are a certified submarine legend.”

