Student is A-OK with Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 29, 2016

Michaella Abitz, (right) shown with Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) duty manager Alison Price-Temaeva, won the third place $1,000 prize in the fourth quarter of the 2015-2016 A-Ok Student Reward Program through the Navy Exchange. Abitz plans to save the money for college so she can major in veterinary medicine. The NEX set up the A-OK program in support of military families. To qualify, students must maintain a minimum of a B average or equivalent. Any student from first grade through high school is eligible and winners are announced in a quarterly drawing with monetary awards. PEARL

HARBOR NAVY EXCHANGE PHOTO BY KENNETH CHAN