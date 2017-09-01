Student is ‘A-OK’ with Navy Exchange

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 01, 2017

The Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) A-OK Student Reward Program winner, 8-year-old Zachary Vida, (right) is congratulated by NEX duty manager Regina McCallion at a recent ceremony. Vida’s father is a Navy petty officer in the 624th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The A-OK Student Reward Program offers all qualified students with a B-grade point average equivalent or better a chance to participate in a quarterly drawing for monetary awards.

Photo courtesy of Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange