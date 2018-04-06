Streaking Hopper dominant in win over Port Royal

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

After coming home from deployment five weeks ago, USS Hopper (DDG 70) basketball squad has come on strong and may have earned bragging rights in the Afloat Division after its performance against USS Port Royal (CG 73) Admirals.

Squaring off against the top team in the division, Hopper dismantled Port Royal with a dominant inside game that took control of the boards en route to a 51-38 win on March 31 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

The victory dropped Port Royal down to second place with a record of 6-2, while Hopper joined USS Missouri (SSN 780) in first place with identical records of 4-1.

“That (rebounding) was the point of emphasis,” said Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Jason Haddix, who had a solid game on defense, while chipping in with 13 points.

“We’ve seen them (Port Royal) play before and we know that they’re a good team, so if we wanted a chance to beat them we had to crash the boards and make them one shot and done.”

Early in the game, the teams fought to gain the upper hand and battled to deadlocks at eight apiece and again at 11 all.

However, from that point on, it seemed as if Hopper exerted its will and slowly began to take control behind the strong play of Haddix, Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Anthony Averett and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Lopez.

With the score tied at 11-11, Haddix completed a basket-andone to put Hopper in front at 14-11.

Then later, with the clock showing 8:57 to go in the first half, Averett, who has been a monster of the dunk this season, added another basket-and-one to take an 18-13 advantage.

As time wound down in the first half, Haddix, off of a steal, took it to the hoop that put Hopper in front by a score of 27-16 at halftime.

In the first half, Lopez scored eight points, with two baskets coming from beyond the 3-point arc, Haddix added seven, while Averett led the team with 10 points.

While Averett has been dominating all season, Haddix noted that against a good team like Port Royal, Hopper needed other players to step up and produce.

“Averett is the straw that stirs the drink,” Haddix pointed out. “He’s our best player, the way he runs the floor, his athletic ability, his length, but we’ve got to have contributions from everybody. When we step on the floor, it’s just about doing your job. We’re all different players, we all have different things. We’re just trying to glue it all together and figure out a formula that works.”

In the second half, Hopper went on another run at the 16:51 mark that seemed to start the end of Port Royal.

It all started with another basket-and-one by Haddix that put Hopper in front by a dozen points at 32-20.

Another trey by Lopez made it 35-22 and finally a rim-rattling slam dunk by Averett gave Hopper its biggest lead of the game at 37-22.

Port Royal did make a final run at Hopper and even whittled down the deficit to six points at 43-37 after a trey by Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Dre Clark with 2:10 remaining in the game.

Instead of letting Port Royal get any closer, Lopez put a stop to the Admirals run by knocking down back-to-back treys to extend the lead back to double digits at 49-37.

Lopez knocked down a total of five treys and finished with 17 points, while Averett also threw down 17.

“We don’t feel like we’ve even scratched the surface,” said Haddix after Hopper played its best game of the year. “We’ve just to keep climbing up the ladder of success. We try to grind it out each week. We learn from our mistakes. We didn’t play perfect today, but it’s a work in progress and we’ll just keep it up.”