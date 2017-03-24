Story Time highlights Women’s History Month

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 24, 2017

U.S. Navy photos by MC2 Katarzyna Kobiljak

Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

Women military service members read books to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Childhood Development Center (CDC) preschoolers during a “Story Time with the CDC” at the Joint Base Library, March 15. The event celebrated National Women’s History Month and featured the women service members reading to the children about important figures in women’s history.

“A Story Time for All” in honor of Women’s History Month will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. March 29 at Joint Base Library.

For more information on the event, call Capt. Rashida Brown at (315) 448-1620 or email rashida. brown@us.af.mil or Capt. Deline Tengen at (315) 449-0864 or email deline.tengen.1@us.af.mil.