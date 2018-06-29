Stay safe during RIMPAC 2018

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 29, 2018

There are a lot of safety issues to keep in mind when visiting a new location, whether you’re hiking on a trail or shopping in Waikiki.

Driving

• Hawaii state law prohibits driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

• Hawaii strictly enforces the seat belt law. Always keep your seatbelt fastened.

• Speed limits are strictly enforced.

• Hawaii state law prohibits drivers talking on the phone or texting while driving. The use of hands-free devices is authorized.

• Do not display parking passes other than the intended destination. When going to the beach or sightseeing, take only what you plan to carry with you when you park your vehicle. When you arrive at your destination, lock your vehicle.

• At night, always park in well-lit areas.

• Never leave your purse or backpack showing in the seat of the car.

• Do not pick up hitchhikers or hitchhike. Hawaii state law prohibits hitchhiking.

• Do not drive when you are tired and sleepy.

• Do not stand too close to the curb while waiting for a taxi or bus. Vehicles with protruding side mirrors might strike you.

Walking

• For your safety, always cross at a crosswalk or at the corner of an intersection. Jaywalking is against the law and is punishable by a fine of $130 in the state of Hawaii.

• Follow the directions at lighted crosswalks, only cross when the white pedestrian light is blinking – never when the red hand is blinking.

• Bright colors or reflective clothing will help when it is dark outside.

If there is an emergency:

• Call 911.

• Be visible and noisy for rescuers.

• Remain calm.

• Stay where you are.

• Stay warm.

Hiking tips:

• Avoid hikes during and after inclement weather.

• Avoid illegal or restricted hike trails.

• No poisonous (deadly) plants or animals in Hawaii, but be aware of wild boars.

• Avoid climbing or jumping off waterfalls.

• Avoid entering ancient Hawaiian burial sites (heiaus).

• Do not take lava rocks or sand as souvenirs.

• Obey all outdoor warning signs.

• Stay on the trail.

• Tell someone where you are hiking.

• Stay with your group or partner.

• Research trails before going out.

• Hike trails at your experience level.

• Dress in layers to prevent sunburns.

• Don’t risk dangerous climbing.

• Be wary of the weather.

• Keep track of time.

• Keep pets leashed and clean up waste.

• Freshwater streams and muddy hiking trails may contain Leptospirosis bacteria that affects humans and animals. Do not enter fresh water or hike muddy trails with any type of open wound. Clear doesn’t always mean clean water.

Recommended hiking supplies:

• At least 2 liters of water

• Clean boots (Boots can pick up seeds and encourage weed growth. Clean boots after hiking.)

• Cellphone

• Daypack

• Brightly colored item

• Whistle

• Sunscreen

• Mosquito repellant

• Flashlight

• Food

• First aid items (bandages, antiseptic, etc.)

Before you go:

• Find a partner – don’t go alone

• Ensure bike and equipment are suitable and in good condition

• Check weather and sunset time

• Know the planned trail and skill level required

• Bring items for spending the night if necessary.

Boating and kayaking

• File a float plan

• Wear a lifejacket

• Carry your cellphone in a water-tight container

• No craft is allowed within 100 yards of a Navy vessel

• Limited access to Pearl Harbor – check with Morale, Welfare and Recreation for a permit.

Going to the beach

• Avoid Sandy Beach, along with waters off of Kaena Point (strong currents). Do not go to any ocean cliff areas such as Spitting Caves; China Walls, etc.

• Do not damage coral or pull seaweed from reef.

• Do not touch or feed sea turtles, monk seals, dolphins or humpback whales. All endangered species are protected by federal and state laws.

• Beware of box jellyfish, Portuguese man-of-war and sharks.

• Swim in lifeguarded areas.

• Check beach and surf conditions and safety before swimming.

• Never swim alone.

• Don’t dive into unknown or shallow-breaking water.

• Don’t attempt to dive over large waves.

• If unable to swim out of a strong current, or you are having difficulty returning to the beach, signal for help.

• Avoid swimming too close to or standing on reefs.

BIKING SAFETY

Trail biking

Keep the following potential hazards in mind when biking:

• Narrow trails with sharp and uneven turns

• Crumbly rocks and unstable ground

• Steep drop-offs

• Extremely slippery when wet

• Numerous roots and sharp rocks

• Steep trail inclines and declines

• Rapid weather changes

Biking on base

• Sidewalks may be used when riders do not pose a hazard to pedestrians. Do not ride on sidewalks within business areas (i.e., Navy Exchange, commissary, bank, etc.) or on the Mokulele pedestrian overpass.

• Wear approved American National Standards Institute or Snell Memorial Foundation-certified bicycle helmets.

• When biking at night (from 30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise) bikers shall be equipped with a white light on the front, and a red reflector or red light on the rear, visible for a distance of at least 500 feet.

• Bring a bell or other device capable of being heard within at least 100 feet. Sirens and whistles are prohibited.

• Wear light-colored and reflective clothing or vest.

• Secure bikes with a chain and padlock or bike cable lock to an approved bike rack.

• Bikers may not use any area not designated as a traffic lane for the purpose of bypassing a traffic control device, to circumvent the flow of traffic, or to cross over lanes of traffic unless already legally operating on a sidewalk.

• Bikers may not use the Kuntz Avenue overpass or O’Malley Boulevard from the Air Mobility Command Terminal Road to the Kuntz Avenue exit.

State of Hawaii awareness

Criminal threat

Crime on Oahu has been relatively steady throughout the past decade (does not include military crime statistics). Leadership highly recommends avoiding or exercising caution in Waikiki from midnight to 4 a.m.

Robbery

Do not leave valuable belongings in vehicles. If so, store them in the vehicle’s trunk. There is a high rate of vehicle break-ins at tourist areas and beaches, especially rental cars. Also, always have belongings in close view when at the beach. Beware of pickpocketing and purse snatching in Waikiki.

Don’t drink and drive

In fiscal year 2017, “operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant” incidents accounted for 79 percent of all military related traffic incidents. The Honolulu Police Department is setting up sobriety checkpoints in random locations around the island, any time/day of the week. Always have a designated driver or catch a cab. Always have a “battle-buddy” when going to nightclubs and bars. Most Honolulu bars usually close at 2 a.m., while a handful of nightclubs close at 4 a.m. If you are at an establishment that is still open after those hours, leave.

Local sensitivity areas

Show sensitivity when visiting these areas: Waianae (Leeward Coast north of the Ko Olina Resort); enclaves on the Windward coast (Between Turtle Bay Resort and Kaneohe Bay); and Waimanalo town (residential area surrounding Bellows Air Force Base).

Off-limits locations

(COMNAVREG HAWAII NOTICE 1620)

• Haiku Stairs (“Stairway to Heaven”)

• Hawaii High Supply Smoke Shop, located at 45-1117 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe.

Multiple other establishments are also prohibited. Check with your command.

Points of contact

• 24/7 Legal Duty Officer (722-7544)

• JBPHH Security (449-9072)

• NCIS (474-1218)

• For emergencies (911)

Cultural Issues

• Show sensitivity to Hawaiian culture and local history.

• Small, non-violent Native Hawaiian sovereignty movements exist (anti-U.S. occupation rooted in the 1893 overthrow and 1959 statehood).

• Anti-development sentiment of agricultural lands and countryside (especially North Shore & Windward areas)

• Majority of residents are environmental advocates. In addition, the anti-GMO movement still exists in the islands.

(Compiled by Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam)