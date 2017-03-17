St. Patrick’s Day celebrations set for today

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 17, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• St. Patrick’s Day Party will begin at 4 p.m. today at Brews & Cues (building 1557). There will be free pupus and prize giveaways. There is no cover for this event. For more information, call 473-1743.

• St. Patrick’s Day special meals will be available today at The Lanai at Mamala Bay. Irish-themed specials will be offered for lunch and dinner. For more information, call 422-3002.

• Annual Creative Writing Contest submissions are due on March 18 at the Joint Base Library. Poetry and short stories submissions will be accepted. Prizes will be awarded in both divisions and all age categories. To see the rules and age categories and to download an entry form, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com. An awards ceremony and refreshments will be hosted by the Hickam Library Friends on Saturday, April 8. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Hickam Fitness Center 24-hour operations trial will begin March 20. The center will be open continuously from 4:30 a.m. Monday through 9:30 p.m. Friday for a period of 90 days. Weekends, holidays and family days do not apply. The center is open to all authorized users. No guests allowed. All rules and regulations apply. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Teen Center hike: Aiea Loop Trail will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 for ages 13 to 18 years old. Participants should bring water, hat and sunscreen, snacks and lunch. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and supportive hiking shoes. The cost is $5, and the deadline to sign up is Saturday at the Joint Base Teen Center. Transportation will be provided. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Teen Employment Program: Job fair prep will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 20 at the Peltier Conference Room. Teens ages 14 to 18 years old can learn how to write their resume and fill out a job application to get ready to find a job this summer. This event is open to family members of active-duty, retired military, Department of Defense and contractor employees currently enrolled in high school. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Teen Center family night: movie night will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 21 at the Joint Base Teen Center. Teens and their families can spend some quality time with a free movie. Light snacks will be served. The event is open to families of teens ages 13 to 18 years old. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Intramural softball coaches meeting will begin at 1 p.m. March 22 at the JBPHH Fitness Center. The season runs April 4 through June. The league is limited to commands from JBPHH. Any additional active-duty members not belonging to a command team will come from a players’ pool. All individual players who are interested in getting into the players’ pool, should call the intramurals office at 473-2494 or 473-2437.

• Free Month of the Military Child: Golfing with Heroes will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 7 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Junior golfers will be categorized in two age groups: 7-12 years and 13-18 years (limit 20 per each age group) and will be paired up with heroes. Heroes can sign up at the Youth Sports Office now. All participants need to provide their own set of clubs and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated, sunscreen and hats. All participants need to wear appropriate golf attire (collared/polo shirts). Online registration will end March 22. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Kayaking Chinaman’s Hat will begin at 8 a.m. March 25 at the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center at the Fleet Store. The cost is $25, and the deadline to sign up is March 23. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch or snacks and plenty of water. This trip is considered moderate to strenuous in level of difficulty. For more information, call 473-1198.