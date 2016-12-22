Squadron honors Pearl Harbor Day

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2016

CIVIL AIR PATROL HICKAM COMPOSITE SQUADRON

Hickam Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol (CAP) took part in ceremonies Dec. 7 commemorating the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day.

Starting the day with a wreath-laying ceremony on Hickam Air Force Base at the flagpole, cadets stood in formation to honor and respect survivors of the attack and World War II. Later in the afternoon, the squadron took part in the parade from Fort DeRussy Park to the Waikiki Shell.

Civil Air Patrol has a strong connection to Pearl Harbor Day, having been founded just six days before the attack. The months following the declaration of war allowed the Civil Air Patrol to do its work patrolling the borders and coastlines of the United States.

The wreath-laying ceremony conjured strong emotions in those who were there that day and/or lost someone that day, and in those who have and continue to serve the nation. That evening, both cadets and adult members formed up to march in the Pearl Harbor Day 75th Anniversary parade through Waikiki.

Pearl Harbor Day is observed every year with a ceremony and remembrance of those who were lost. For the 75th anniversary, ceremonies were held across the island of Oahu to commemorate and honor those who served.

Civil Air Patrol is a long-time all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary operating a fleet of 550 aircraft and performing about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions tasked by the Air Force.

Civil Air Patrol is credited with saving an average of 78 lives annually with about 56,000 members nationwide.

Members additionally play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 24,000 young people in the cadet program. For more information, visit www.capvolunteernow.com.