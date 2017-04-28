Spring Upcoming Events – Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 28, 2017

Abandoned vehicle sale to be held tomorrow

● Abandoned vehicle sale by JBPHH Morale, Welfare and Recreation will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at the vehicle sale lot on South Avenue on Pearl Harbor side. Vehicles are sold “as is” with all faults of any nature, known or unknown, without warranty or guarantee either expressed or implied. The sale is open to military Department of Defense cardholders only (active duty, retirees, DoD civilians and Reservists). For bidding procedures and more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii. com.

● Leisure and Travel Showcase 2017 will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall courtyard. Patrons can get travel advice and learn about activities and attractions on the island, neighbor islands and the mainland. Local vendors will be present to offer information. There will be free prize giveaways and live entertainment. For more information, call 473-0792.

● Youth sports summer camp registration for BMX/skateboard camp, youth sports baseball and softball and parkour camp will begin on May 1. Registration will be available online through Child and Youth Programs (CYP) online services and will remain open through the deadline or until spaces are filled, whichever comes first. For a full schedule including costs, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com. For information, call Youth Sports at 473-0789.

● Free ladies golf clinics will begin at 9:30 a.m. May 3 at Barbers Point Golf Course. For more information, call 682-1911.

● Learn to stand-up paddleboard will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. May 6 at Hickam Harbor. The cost is $25 and the deadline to sign up online is May 4. For more information, call 449-5215.

● An advance screening of “King Arthur Legend of the Sword” will begin at 7 p.m. May 6 at Sharkey Theater. The screening is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. The ticket booth and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Active duty may receive up to four tickets. Retired military, military family members and DoD cardholders may receive up to two tickets. For more information, call 473-2651.

● A class on learning to spearfish will begin at 9 a.m. May 6 and 7 at the Hickam Harbor. The MWR Outdoor Recreation staff will show the basics of spearfishing. The first day’s class will be held at Hickam Pool and lasts about three hours. On the second day, depending on the skill level, participants will do the first dive in shallow water, and then meet back at the boat to discuss the dive. The second dive is in water about 10 to 20 feet deep depending on the group’s ability. Participants will need masks, fins, snorkels and other equipment. Transportation will be provided. The cost is $60 and the deadline to sign up online is May 4. For more information, call 449-5215.

● The 42nd annual Spring Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Joint Base Arts and Crafts Center. This event features more than 120 booths of original handmade arts and crafts (in time for Mother’s Day gift shopping), live entertainment, pony rides, food, make-n-takes, and a dog show. The dog show schedule is 10 a.m. for best costume, 10:20 a.m. for most obedient, 10:40 a.m. for owner/ dog look-alike and 11 a.m. for best trick. Admission for shoppers is free. For more information, call 488-9907.

● Free Fiesta 5K Run will begin at 7 a.m. May 6 at the Hickam Fitness Center. Registration will be taken the day of the event. For more information, call 448-2214.