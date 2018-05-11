Spring craft fair brings unique art, much more

Ho'okele Staff | May 11, 2018

Story and photos by Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The annual spring craft fair presented by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) May 5 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center proved to be more than an exhibit for unique crafts.

Setting itself apart from others on the island, it was also an event the whole family could enjoy.

More than 100 vendor booths blanketed the lawn next to the center, displaying all types of hand-made works of art.

Quilts, photography, pottery, jewelry and woodworking were just a few of the wide variety of pieces available for purchase.

Strolling down the rows of tables and tents, customers could find items with themes ranging from Hawaii, to the military and more.

Going beyond what’s normally seen at other craft fairs, MWR’s version offered free make-and-takes, demonstrations in the Arts & Crafts Center, live musical entertainment and prize giveaways. Two of the biggest draws were the dog show and pony rides.

Dog lovers gathered in the courtyard of the Arts & Crafts Center to see which canines earned the titles of Best Costume, Most Obedient, Owner/Dog Lookalike and Best Trick. Four-legged customers filled the area as owners brought their dogs even if they weren’t entering the contest.

Pony rides are a staple of MWR’s craft fairs and handlers for this year were kept as busy as ever.

A steady stream of young riders kept the half-dozen horses busy throughout the event. With sizes from little ponies to full size steeds, there was a ride suitable for all.

The spring craft fair takes place in the first week of May each year and is the counterpart to the larger fall craft fair which happens in October.

For more information on the fairs and other arts & crafts-related activities, call the center at 808-448-9907 or visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.