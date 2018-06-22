Sports offer recreation to RIMPAC warriors

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 22, 2018

Story and photos by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) is a massive endeavor with all personnel working at top speed to keep maritime forces sharp.

This year, 26 nations will join together in a cooperative effort to improve relationships and the ability to ensure and secure safety of sea-lanes and oceans.

The event, which started in 1971, has always provided sports as a much-needed relief valve to keep every member charged up and ready to go.

This year, much of the games and contests will begin next Wednesday, June 27, and run until July 8.

Needless to say, with countries going head-to-head, the competition will be played with honor, but the action, as always, will be fierce, as eligible commands vie for the RIMPAC Cup.

For fans of the diamond, the softball tournament will open June 27 with 11 games at Millican Field starting from 8:30 a.m., while hoopsters will be happy to know that the basketball tournament will be held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Fitness Center and also starts on June 27 at 8:30 a.m.

The rest of the lineup of tournaments includes soccer at Ward Field, indoor volleyball at JBPHH Fitness Center, four-person sand volleyball at Wentworth, two 5K runs, open singles and doubles tennis at Wentworth, two bowling tournaments at Naval Station Bowling Center, a swim meet at Scott Pool, sailing regatta at Rainbow Bay Marina and a golf tournament at Hickam Mamala Bay Golf Course.

Two other contests that should be interesting and fun to watch are the strong arm contest and the bench endurance, rope and agility event.

The strong arm contest is a morning event that takes place on July 6, from 8-11 a.m. at the JBPHH Fitness Center.

Contestants will be judged on the most pull-ups and longest chin hang. Top two men and women would receive trophies.

The bench endurance, rope and agility event is another fitness test, with men starting off by bench pressing 95 pounds for 20 repetitions, followed by an up-and-down rope climb and monkey bars across and descent for speed and time.

Women requirements are 10 repetitions of 50 pounds in the bench press, rope climb and monkey bars.

The event takes place at JBPHH Fitness Center from 1-4 p.m. on July 6.

While RIMPAC’s motto for this year is, “Capable, Adaptive, Partners,” the theme for every sports tournament seemed to be sportsmanship, camaraderie and good will.

Every other year, these warriors engage in intense competition, but once the game is done, seeing members from each side and country embracing each other is a familiar sight.

While the list of participating countries is extensive, with the likes of Australia, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam, when it’s all done, you can bet that spirit of sharing and friendship will be as outstanding as it has always been.

For a list of brackets, schedules and results, jump on the web at www.great-lifehawaii.com.

SPORTS

JBPHH Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Numerous sports and special events are planned for this year’s RIMPAC exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).

First in-port period events (June 27 to July 8) will be eligible for the RIMPAC cup. The sports competition program allows maximum participation by all RIMPAC 2018 participants.

The following sports events will be held at JBPHH from June 27 to July 8:

• Basketball tournament at JBPHH Fitness Center.

• Nine-person soccer tournament at Ward Field.

• Indoor volleyball tournament at JBPHH Fitness Center and Naval Station Gym.

• Four-person sand volleyball tournament at Wentworth volleyball sand courts.

• Softball tournament at Millican Field.

• Open singles and doubles tennis tournament at Wentworth tennis facility.

Other sports events include:

• June 28, (9 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.) – Bowling tournament at Naval Station Bowling Center.

• June 29, 10 a.m. – Scratch bowling tournament at Naval Station Bowling Center

• June 30 – Innovation fair, competition at Club Pearl (Paradise Lounge).

• July 5, 7:30 a.m. – Golf tournament at Hickam Mamala Bay Golf Course.

• July 5 and Aug. 2, 9 a.m. – 5K run will begin and end at Bravo Central across from Bravo Piers 23/24.

• July 5, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Swim meet at Scott Pool.

• July 6, 8 to 11 a.m. – Strong arm contest at JBPHH Fitness Center.

• July 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Sailing regatta at Rainbow Bay Marina.

• July 6, 1 to 4 p.m. – Bench endurance, rope and agility event at JBPHH Fitness Center.

Times and locations may be subject to change. For a complete list of RIMPAC sports schedules, standings, events and activities, visit www.great-lifehawaii.com.