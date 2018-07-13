Sports Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 13, 2018
Participants compete in the backstroke event during the RIMPAC 2018 Swim Meet, July 5 at Scott Pool. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Alexander C. Kubitza
Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and the Royal Australian Navy multi-product replenishment oiler HMAS Success (OR 304) compete in a volleyball match July 5 during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Devin M. Langer
A sailor assigned to the Royal Malaysian Navy frigate KD Lekiu (FFG 30) strikes the ball during a soccer match against Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during RIMPAC 2018, at JBPHH, June 29.
U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Devin M. Langer
Senior Chief Petty Officer Kim Jeong Rag assigned to Republic of Korea Navy destroyer Yulgok Yi (DDG 992) prepares for a serve during a quarter finals tennis match aboard JBPHH July 1 with sailors from Indian Navy stealth multi-role frigate INS Sahyadri (F49) during RIMPAC 2018.
U.S. Navy photo by MC1 John Herman
Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Miguel Ruiz, assigned to aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), hits the ball during the RIMPAC 2018 championship softball game at JBPHH, June 28. The Carl Vinson won, 21-2 in the competition with Sailors assigned to guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57). U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Darienne Slack
International personnel participate in the 2018 RIMPAC 5K Run at JBPHH, July 5. Another RIMPAC Run is scheduled Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. Canadian Armed Forces photo by Sgt. Devin VandeSype
