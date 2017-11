Ho'okele Staff | Nov 03, 2017

Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange celebrates its Spooktacular Halloween event Oct. 28. About 200 children participated in the festivities. The event included a photo booth, a costume contest with prizes, trick-or-treating with Veterans United, games with USO, a Walk Wise program with the Hawaii Department of Transportation, and arts and crafts with the Navy Lodge.

Photos by Stephanie Lau