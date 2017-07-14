Spooks hammer defending champs PACOM/JIOC

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 14, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

A seven-run first and a nine-run sixth was more than enough for Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii Spooks to topple defending champions Pacific Command/Joint Intelligence Operation Center (PACOM/ JIOC) and send them to their first mercy-rule defeat of the season.

The action took place in an 18-7 blowout on July 11 in a Red Division intramural softball game at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The hot and cold Spooks, which entered the game two games under .500, got their biggest win of the season in trouncing PACOM/JIOC, whose record now stands at 8-2 after dropping their second game in a row.

“We finally found our sticks,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Ross Beebe, who pitched six-shutout innings to gain the win.

“We’re not always out the gate fast like that, but today, we had a couple of missing players back from deployment and managed to jump out early.”

The Spooks started off quickly by batting around the order to score seven runs in their first at-bat.

Beebe came up with the first big hit of the game. He slammed a triple to send home three runners with the bases loaded.

The next batter, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Rich Mahoney, grounded out, but the putout allowed Beebe to score from third and take a 4-0 lead.

After the Spooks placed two more men on base, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Daniel Sanchez hit a double to drive in the fifth run.

Sanchez would also touch home plate on an RBI single by Master Chief Mike Kraft.

In the third inning, Kraft started a mini-rally on another single, before Chief Jose Ocana doubled him in to up the lead at 8-0.

After holding PACOM/JIOC without a run, Beebe got into a bit of trouble in the top of the fifth inning. With two runners on base, Yeoman Seaman Aaron Houghton drove a fly ball into the outfield that was dropped for an error allowing two runs to score.

Staff Sgt. Justin Lambert drove in Houghton with a single for the team’s third run of the game.

Later, with the bases loaded, Joel Austin, a Department of Defense civilian, stroked a double to drive in two more runs.

PACOM/JIOC got two more runners in scoring position, before pitcher Mike Todd, a DoD civilian, helped his own cause by dropping a Texas-league single to pick up runs six and seven.

Now leading by only two runs, the Spooks came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning and started a nine-run rally that would end the game.

Mahoney drove in the first run of the inning, before team-mate Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interperative) Eddie Ferriol plated three more runs on a base-clearing double.

Sanchez and Kraft added RBI singles to take a 15-9 lead, before adding two more runners n base to set the stage for Ocana.

Ocana blasted a long fly ball into the left/center gap that got through the outfielders for a walk-off three-run inside-the-park homer.

“It’s good to have strength throughout the lineup and that’s what we had tonight.” Beebe said. “We aren’t always consistent, but it got contagious tonight.”

With a few key players returning to the roster, Beebe said that while the Spooks have struggled in the past, the win over PACOM/JIOC might just be what the team needed to turn the corner.

“We had a couple small errors, but nothing too bad,” he said. “We’re hoping to make the playoffs. We got our people back and now we’re where we need to be.”