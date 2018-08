Ho'okele Staff | Aug 23, 2018

Jen Engeberg crosses the finish line at the 12th annual Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Half-Marathon at Earhart Track, Aug. 18. Below, Col. Doug Pierce, deputy commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, presents Engeberg with her first place award. Engeberg won first place in the female overall category, with a time of 1:34:55.

U.S. Navy photos by ATAN Joshua Markwith