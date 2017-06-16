Ho'okele Staff | Jun 16, 2017

A special meal to celebrate LGBT Pride Month will be held Wednesday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Silver Dolphin Bistro, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The special meal is open to all active duty military, escorted family members of active duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense (DoD) employees with a valid ID card.

The menu will include vegetable rice soup, rice pilaf, mashed potatoes, grilled steak, boiled crab legs, “build your own” salads, assorted vegetables and desserts. The cost of the meal is $5.55 per person, cash only. Please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand.