Special meal planned for May 17

Ho'okele Staff | May 05, 2017

A special meal celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at the Hale Aina Dining Facility, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The cost of the meal is $10.95 per person. The meal is open to active-duty personnel, escorted family members of active-duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with valid ID cards. Please bring exact change to expedite the time spent at the cashier stand.

Menu items will include a salad bar, vegetable salad, spinach salad, tempura vegetables, sesame glazed green beans and stir-fried cabbage. The appetizer will be Chinese egg rolls and egg drop soup will also be on the menu.

Entrees will include pork adobo, Chinese five-spice chicken and beef bulgogi. Starches will be fried noodles and steamed rice.