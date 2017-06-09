Space still available for youth craft camps

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 09, 2017

Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Arts and Crafts Center’s summer Craft camps have begun. However, there are still spaces available for some of the remaining sessions. There is a session each week from now until Aug. 1, excluding the week of July 4.

Sessions run Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon daily. Camps are open to ages 7 and up and cost $60 per session. Every session is different, so signing up for more than one session is encouraged.

“Our craft camps are fun! They offer stress relief, discovery and self-expression to name a few,” said Donna Sommer, Arts and Crafts Center director.

“Kids learn to think creatively and become more confident because there is not just one right way to make art. It also builds decision-making skills as many choices are made in the process of doing arts and crafts that can be applied in other experiences in life,” Sommer said.

Those interested in signing their youth up can do so online at www.greatlifehawaii.com. Search for arts and crafts registration, and then look for the date preferred.

For more information, call the center at 448-9907.