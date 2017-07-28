Softball champions to be crowned this weekend

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 28, 2017

A total of 16 teams, four from each division, will vie for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam intramural softball championship this weekend from July 29-30 at Millican Field.

The defending champs Pacific Command/Joint Intelligence Operation Center (PACOM/JIOC) will try and make it back-to-back, but first they must try and get past Hangar 5 in a first-round matchup on July 29 starting at 1 p.m.

The title game is set for July 30 at 3:30 p.m.