Shout out for Veterans Day

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 26, 2018

For Veterans Day, the Navy Office of Community Outreach is asking Sailors to record 15 to 20-second shout-outs to veterans in their hometowns. The deadline is Nov. 5, 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Call 1-855-OUR-NAVY (1-855-687-6289).

Sailors should wait for a three to five-second pause after voice directions and record a message, using the template script as follows: “Hi, I’m Navy (rank) (full name) from (home-town), (home state) and currently serving at (command) or aboard (ship), operating out of (duty station) or forward in the (AOR) providing the Navy the nation needs. I want to salute all the veterans in (hometown), and across America this Veterans Day! Thank you for your service and for defending freedom around the world.”

Sailors must speak audibly and clearly. If NAVCO cannot understand the Sailor’s name, hometown and command the shout-out will be unusable. Once the Sailor hangs up, the audio file will be sent to NAVCO to be screened before being shared with radio media outlets in the Sailor’s hometown.