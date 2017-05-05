Shipyard takes mercy-rule win

Ho'okele Staff | May 05, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

You never know how things click or don’t click from week to week — especially in slow-pitch softball.

Last week, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY) barely squeaked past with a win. Commander Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) CSP clubbed their way to a mercy-rule victory.

Entering their early-season showdown against PHNSY, it seemed as though CSP would be the team riding high after last week’s easy win, but as it played out, the tables were completely turned around. PHNSY came from behind to finish off CSP, 13-3, on May 2 in a Red Division game at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

PHNSY fell behind in the first inning, when CSP scored two runs, but in the bottom half of the frame PHNSY put three runs on the board to go out in front.

The win was the second in a row for PHNSY, while CSP saw their record fall to 1-1.

“I think we have the strongest core team in the league,” said Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Steve Johnson, who accounted for five of the team’s total runs. “As long as we’re clipping on all cylinders, I think we’re going to win this.”

As if picking up from last week’s game, CSP came out swinging and immediately got on the scoreboard after leadoff hitter Electronics Technician 1st Class Kyle Longnecker singled and then came home on a triple by Chief Culinary Specialist Mike Duncan, who also came home on an errant throw to third.

However, the momentum shifted to PHNSY in the bottom of the frame. Johnson slashed a single to drive in the team’s first run of the game.

“You’ve got to start them off, so you give the rest of the team motivation,” Johnson said. “It got the ball rolling.”

Back came CSP to tie the score with a run in the top of the second inning, but that’s where their run production stopped as PHNSY pitcher Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Brian Love shut the door for the rest of the game.

While Love was throwing goose eggs, the hot bats of PHNSY continued to pile up the runs.

The team picked up four more runs in the bottom of the second to take a commanding 7-3 lead.

The big blow of the inning came off the bat of Johnson, who blasted a shot that was too hot for the centerfielder to make the catch, allowing two runs to score.

Later, Johnson again crushed a shot to shortstop that was mishandled, which ushered in two more runs.

“I hit it as hard as I can and hopefully they’ll miss it,” Johnson said.

The final huge rally came in the bottom of the fifth when PHNSY scored six more times to put the game away for good.

During that inning, Love aided his own cause by hitting a single that drove in two of the inning’s six runs.

Johnson said that because the team has played intact for many seasons, he and his teammates just don’t get rattled.