Shipyard lauded for efficiency of on-time delivery

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 30, 2018

Story and photo by Amanda Urena

PHNSY & IMF Public Affairs

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) hosted a “Lunch on the Lanai” Nov. 9 highlighting the accomplishments of the shipyard’s on-time delivery of ships and submarines.

More than 2,000 shipyard civilian employees and military service members gathered in celebration and were lauded by senior naval officers, including Adm. John C. Aquilino , commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), Vice Adm. Thomas J. Moore, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Rear Adm. Darryl L. Caudle, commander, Submarine Force PACFLT, Rear Adm. Stephen F. Williamson, deputy NAVSEA, commander for Industrial Operations, and Rear Adm. William C. Greene, director, Fleet Maintenance, PACFLT.

The shipyard commander, Capt. Gregory D. Burton started by saying, “In a heavy industrial environment with a high-capacity workload, making time to celebrate is important.”

The “Lunch on the Lanai” event honored significant achievements that were accomplished by the shipyard’s maintenance team.

The shipyard’s achievements include 14 of 15 on-time submarine deployments, six of eight surface ship deployments, completion of an emergent submarine docking and critical complex repairs in support of fleet operations.

“It is extremely motivating to see our skilled employees collaborating, sharing and learning together to accomplish the difficult work our nation requires for national security. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is on an improving trend, and we stand ever ready to support maintenance needs of the fleet,” added Burton.

PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a repair maintenance facility for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines.

It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii. With a combined civilian and military workforce of approximately 6,000, the shipyard works diligently on the projects around the clock.

“Back in 1990 we had 592 ships in the Navy and at the time, 100 of those ships were deployed,” expressed Moore as he praised the shipyard team.

“Today we have 287 in the Navy and there are 100 ships deployed,” he added. “With half the size of the fleet, the demands on the fleet today are greater than they’ve ever been. And your ability to get these ships out on-time is critically important. You are on the right trend. You have set the standard going forward, and that is something we are going to need across NAVSEA.”