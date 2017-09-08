Shipyard Fog blows past 8th IS in shutout

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 08, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY) Fog got on the scoreboard early and kept on coming in beating the 8th Intelligence Squadron (8 IS), 5-0, on Sept. 2 in a Summer Soccer League game at Earhart Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The Fog immediately took control of the game with back-to-back goals by Nolan Miranda, a Department of Defense civilian, in the first few minutes of the first half and never looked back in sailing to the shutout victory.

The win was the fifth of the season for the Fog against one defeat, while the 8 IS fell to a record of 4-3.

“That’s kind of the game plan every week,” Miranda said about the team’s fast start. “Jump on them and then finish it in the second half.”

The strategy seemed to work right out of the gates, as Miranda found an opening down the right side of the field, before blasting in a shot for a 1-0 lead.

“When I got the ball and looked up, I realized I was closer than I thought I was,” he said. “I took the shot and lucky it went in.”

Although the shot came from a tough angle, Miranda somehow found the perfect lane to the goal and let it fly.

“I’ve been playing pretty much for all my life,” Miranda said. “I’m kind of used to shooting from all over. I knew I was on the right side and that’s my strongest side.”

Soon after his first goal, Miranda found himself open at the top of the box and booted in another goal to give his team a 2-0 advantage.

“It was another one of those routine breakaway-type deals,” he said. “I just kept it low and away from the keeper.”

After gaining the two-goal lead, the Fog kept rolling along and added a third goal just before halftime.

On that scoring play, DoD civilian Jared Lum beat the 8 IS defense along the left side of the field.

Freeing himself for a one-on-one against the goalkeeper, Lum took aim and shot the ball past the keeper and to the net to give the Fog a 3-0 lead at halftime.

As the team took a break at intermission, Miranda said that getting out on top in the first half meant that the Fog could now just relax, focus and play their game.

“It set the tempo,” he said. “It kind of opens up the game. We can sit back, relax or we can keep the pressure on too.”

In the second half, the Fog continued to shut down the 8 IS on defense and eat away at the clock.

Although Shipyard allowed a few kicks on goal by the 8 IS, the Fog was never in danger of giving away any goals.

“The guys have been playing defense their whole lives,” Miranda said about shutting down the 8 IS. “They just communicate real well. That’s the main thing. They know where they need to be on the field.”

As the game neared the end, the Fog’s offense awoke to score two more times to put the game away for good.

The team’s fourth goal came off the foot of DoD civilian Marco Fabara, who found an open spot on the left wing and launched a high-arcing shot that sailed under the upright and settled down in the corner of the goal.

Lum added his second goal of the game on a breakaway to complete the scoring for the Fog.

The Fog, which has a history of winning several championships in the Summer Soccer League, is hoping to finish out the season strong and add more hardware to their trophy case.

“That’s what we shoot for every year,” Miranda said. “I don’t think this year is any different.”